Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,356,100 shares valued at $41,706,483. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

