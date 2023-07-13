PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.71 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2,200.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.