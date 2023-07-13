Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

