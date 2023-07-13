Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

