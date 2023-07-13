iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

