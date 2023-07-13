Concord Wealth Partners Has $279,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

