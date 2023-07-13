Concord Wealth Partners Has $316,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $449.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

