Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 575.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.