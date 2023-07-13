Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 575.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paramount Global
In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.