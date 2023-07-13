Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

