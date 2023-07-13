IFG Advisory LLC Sells 862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

