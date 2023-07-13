IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 145 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.