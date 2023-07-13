Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.47 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $206.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

