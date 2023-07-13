Caprock Group LLC Acquires 10,529 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

