Caprock Group LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,683,000 after buying an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

