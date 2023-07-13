Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $263.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

