Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

