TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

