Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

