Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

