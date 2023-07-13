Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

PLD stock opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

