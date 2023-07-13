Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,011.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 566,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.