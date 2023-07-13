Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

