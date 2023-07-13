MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3,577.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

