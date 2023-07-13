Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 63 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $451.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

