Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 58 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.5% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

