Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $257,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,120 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,115. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

