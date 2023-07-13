First National Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $232.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

