The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

