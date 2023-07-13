Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 16,035 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.