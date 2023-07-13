Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.