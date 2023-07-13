The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $319.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

