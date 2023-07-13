Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $453.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $243.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

