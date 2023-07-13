Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

