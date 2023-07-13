Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

INTU stock opened at $476.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

