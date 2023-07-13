Advisor Resource Council Buys 1,220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

