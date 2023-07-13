Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.66. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

