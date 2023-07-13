American National Bank Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

NYSE V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.