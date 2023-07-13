Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.