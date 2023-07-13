Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 18,125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $171,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.