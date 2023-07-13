Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 39.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.