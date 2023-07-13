D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

