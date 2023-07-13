Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 783 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $243.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

