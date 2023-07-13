Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

