First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,581 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Chevron were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

