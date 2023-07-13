Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.66. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $243.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

