Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

NYSE PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

