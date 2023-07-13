Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,085 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

