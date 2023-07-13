Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,903 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9,515.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Lennar stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

