SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,442,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,459,550 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $51.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

