PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $87.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.